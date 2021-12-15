Storms out west to bring snow and warmer temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The average temperature during the month of December has been a chilly 14 degrees, even with brief warm snap we saw. It’s been a cold winter so far, but we’ll finally catch a break into the weekend. Fairly seasonal conditions are set to make a return, as a series of storms keeps warmer air and snow in the forecast for Southcentral.

Winter weather advisories have already been issued for much of western Alaska as the snow and winds push ashore. Areas under the advisories are expected to see anywhere from 2 to 9 inches of snow, with some whiteout conditions for Gambell and St. Lawrence Island. While the snow will take some time to get to Southcentral, we’ll slowly begin to see increasing clouds through the day. Until the clouds arrive, expect another bitter cold and sunny day across the region. For many locations we’ll struggle to climb above zero through the day, until the night arrives.

As the clouds move in for the evening, expect temperatures to slowly warm into the single digits with some flurries possible. Most of the snow is set to hold off until Thursday evening, with highs approching 20 degrees through the day Thursday. Although not impressive, we’ll see some light accumulation with this system. Anchorage and surrounding areas will likely see half an inch to 2 inches of snow, with higher amounts for coastal regions. While snow will be evident through the weekend, the bigger picture is temperatures climbing back to seasonal levels and staying there. Much of this weekend into next week will see highs in the low to mid 20s with overnight lows in the teens.

Elsewhere, it’s remaining cold for much of the state, even with the push of warmer air. However through most of next week a large portion of western Alaska and the Slope are expected to see above normal temperatures. Highs into next week will likely top out in the teens and 20s, with the only below normal locations across the state being parts of Southcentral and into Southeast.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

