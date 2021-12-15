Two rounds of storms arrive via the Aleutians

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wind chills are a major concern for northwest and western Alaska communities as warnings and advisories remained in place into Tuesday night. A new storm is arriving from the west, and this brings snow and wind to the west coast starting Wednesday.

Overnight lows will drop to 40 below in the state’s second largest city, Fairbanks, overnight.

Southcentral will see another sunny, cold day on Wednesday. By late evening in Anchorage, we’ll see increasing clouds with winds picking up.

