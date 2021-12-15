Advertisement

Two rounds of storms arrive via the Aleutians

Wind chills remain dangerously low in NW and western Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:13 PM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wind chills are a major concern for northwest and western Alaska communities as warnings and advisories remained in place into Tuesday night. A new storm is arriving from the west, and this brings snow and wind to the west coast starting Wednesday.

Overnight lows will drop to 40 below in the state’s second largest city, Fairbanks, overnight.

Southcentral will see another sunny, cold day on Wednesday. By late evening in Anchorage, we’ll see increasing clouds with winds picking up.

