Wednesday is deadline to sign up for health insurance coverage beginning Jan. 1 under Affordable Care Act

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For those who have been putting off getting health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, the United Way wants people to know of a very important deadline.

Although open enrollment closes Jan. 15, Wednesday, Dec. 15 is the deadline to enroll, re-enroll, or change 2022 marketplace coverage that begins on Jan. 1. If you enroll between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15, your coverage begins Feb. 1.

Federally-certified healthcare navigators are available in Anchorage, Fairbanks, the Matanuska-Susitna region and the Kenai Peninsula. If someone is new to the system, they can assist people in creating an account to fill out an application for the first time.

If people have existing 2021 coverage through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, they can log in to update their application, compare plans, and change or renew for 2022. Even if someone may be automatically re-enrolled, it’s important to update any income or household changes; otherwise, their savings could be wrong. It’s also important to compare plans. If people don’t, they could miss out on new plans and prices that better meet their needs.

The healthcare navigator service is free and accessible by calling the United Way’s statewide helpline at 211. People can also text “GetCoveredAK” to 898211 or call 1 (800) 478-2221.

In Anchorage, navigators are available at the Loussac Library in the Raven Room on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-5 p.m. through Jan. 13 and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 18, and Jan. 15, 2022.

Navigators will be at the Mountain View Library in the community room on Saturday Jan. 8, 2022 from noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.