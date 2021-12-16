Advertisement

Anchorage woman rescues 50 parakeets from home

By Peggy McCormack
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:37 PM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After noticing something amiss in an online advertisement, an Anchorage woman helped corral and rescue dozens of parakeets.

Karen McClelland was perusing Craigslist one day when she came upon an advertisement for parakeets. She could tell from the pictures that the birds were free-flying. McClelland told the seller that if she needed help, to let her know, and they did.

So McClelland went over one day and with the family’s help, used nets and caught as many as they could. She also rescued a couple hens with newly-hatched chicks that day. She picked up the rest of the birds the following day. In the end, McClelland had about 50 parakeets.

Anchorage Animal Care and Control took in nine of the feathered creatures while the rest went home with her. She’s been able to rehome 19 and still has about a dozen still looking for permanent placements. McClelland says the mothers and babies will stay with her for a while.

If people are interested in adopting any of the parakeets, they can call McClelland directly at (907) 306-5598.

Editor’s: This article has been updated to change the phone number to call for the parakeets to to Karen McClelland’s.

