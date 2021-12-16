Advertisement

Authorities expand search for teen still missing after Kentucky tornado

By Kelly Dean and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:44 AM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – After five days of searching and 244 people reported missing, authorities say Nyssa Brown is the only person unaccounted for in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to WBKO.

Six of the teen’s family members were killed during the recent tornado outbreak.

Their bodies were found in different places near their destroyed home, one as far as a quarter-mile away.

“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves, everything is gone,” said Cierra Bryant, an extended family member.

Officials are expanding their search efforts in hopes of finding Nyssa.

Copyright 2021 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Point Hope women charged for hiding drugs internally
Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility
Anchorage mayor directed city water fluoridation to be turned off, and turned back on hours later
Friends remember Shatara Stone during a vigil on Dec. 10, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Shooting death of 15-year-old girl now being investigated as homicide, police say
Roz Wyche said her stolen truck had her children's Christmas presents inside.
Mountain View mom with 5 children frustrated after truck is stolen
Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled a new public safety initiative on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
‘This is really a moral imperative’: Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveils new public safety plan

Latest News

A extremely strong windstorm swirled trash into a Colorado neighborhood.
High winds blow trash into neighborhood in Colorado
People participate in a candlelight vigil in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the...
Towns in mourning while digging out from deadly tornadoes
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group released by kidnappers in Haiti, police say