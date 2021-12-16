Advertisement

Contract negotiations between school district and teachers union remain work in progress after federal mediation

The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:57 PM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District and Anchorage educators will likely head into the new year without a contract after the two sides met with a federal mediator on Wednesday.

“Everybody I think was giving it their best effort, but unfortunately, we weren’t able to get to a settlement tonight. We’re still pretty far apart,” Anchorage Education Association President Corey Aist said in a phone interview Wednesday night.

The negotiations between the educators and the district reached a deadlock in November, and they’ve met with a federal mediator three times this month to reach an agreement. They’ll likely meet in early January for additional mediation meetings, according to Aist.

Heading into Wednesday’s mediation, the district said 14 out of 92 contract articles remained at issue and they revolved around salaries and health compensation. Aist said they were able to take a couple of items off the table but compensation, retention and instructional planning time remain sticking points for teachers.

“We’re also a little bit boggled that the district is trying to take instructional planning time away, and grading days away, and different things that support student learning,” Aist said.

The contract negotiations come at a time when the school district is projecting a $67.09 million budget deficit for next year with $91 million remaining in federal grant money through the ARP Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III fund.

Aist suggested the district has enough federal funding to better compensate teachers, and he would like to see that reflected in the district’s offers during contract negotiations.

“We don’t understand how so much money could be given and how there can’t be offers on the table that are reasonable and help the financial security of our members, of our educators and our community,” Aist said.

The two sides have been working towards an agreement since March, and teachers are working through the 2021-22 school year without a contract.

In November, the district offered AEA a contract they said was a 10.5% salary increase along with step and lane increases that allow for raises for additional years of experience. The proposed contract from November was for three years and would have gone through June 30, 2024. The district added it would offer new health insurance choices offer savings of $3,000.

The district website also outlined the educator’s contract proposal and said they were looking for a $30 million compensation package for one year through June 30, 2022. Educators also wanted to boost the district’s insurance contribution by 13%.

A spokesperson for the school district said she would update Alaska’s News Source with any statement that became available following Wednesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility
Anchorage mayor directed city water fluoridation to be turned off, and turned back on hours later
Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled a new public safety initiative on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
‘This is really a moral imperative’: Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveils new public safety plan
COVID-19.
First case of COVID-19 omicron variant detected in Anchorage resident
New data is available about the threat of a landslide-triggered tsunami from Barry Arm.
‘It’s still significant’: New data reveals Barry Arm landslide’s threat level to Whittier
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly looking into allegations that mayor’s office made inappropriate requests of police chief

Latest News

Alaska COVID-19 update
Alaska COVID-19 update
A photo of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson taken on November 23, 2021 in the assembly chambers
Anchorage Assembly amends Bronson’s proposed executive branch reorganization, keeps library as separate department
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced his 2023 proposed budget on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Gov. Dunleavy unveils budget proposal with big spending on PFDs, public safety, education and transportation
Anchorage shooting death
Additional charges forthcoming for man accused of shooting 15-year-old