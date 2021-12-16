Eagle River student charged after threatening letter reported

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police report that charges have been forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice for an Eagle River Elementary School student after a threatening letter was reported by a classmate.

Police wrote in a community alert that on Tuesday, a student saw a threatening note written by a classmate and notified their parents. The parents of the student notified police, who initiated an investigation. Police wrote that an officer assigned to the school made contact on Wednesday.

“A patrol officer assigned to the School Resource Unit (SRO) contacted the school staff, the suspect student, and the suspect student’s parents,” police wrote. “APD is grateful to the student who saw something that looked wrong and reported it.”

A department spokesperson said no additional information will be released.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.