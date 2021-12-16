Incoming snow also brings warmer temperatures to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Although chilly, as you step outside this morning you may notice it feels warmer. Temperatures in Southcentral are nearly 20 to 40 degrees warmer in some spots, as a surge of warmer air brings the return to the teens and 20s. Accompanying this warming trend is some snow showers that we’ll see build in through the day. Although the radar looks pretty active this morning, not much is falling as dry air is still in place across the region. It will take 2 to 4 hours before the drier air erodes away and the snow can make it to the ground. As a result of this, expect snow to gradually build into Anchorage and surrounding areas into the early afternoon hours.

The snow will bring many areas upwards of 2 inches of accumulation, with slighly higher amounts across coastal regions of Southcentral. While not impressive, it will create travel problems during the evening commute. With temperatures still well below freezing, the snow will be very dry. This will translate to snow easily being lofted into the air for the evening commute. Take it easy on the roads and give yourself plenty of space to get where you are going.

Snow will linger into Saturday before tapering off, with daily temperatures topping out in the lower 20s. We’ll see this stretch of fairly seasonal weather to continue into the first part of next week, with our next chance of snow arriving by Tuesday.

Tuesday officially starts winter and by Wednesday of next week, the thermometer swings downwards once more. On the bright side and I mean literally, we begin to gain daylight in less than one week.

Southeast is expected to see a stretch of drier conditions over the next week or so, with very limited snow chances. While passing clouds will stay in the forecast, tempeartures will be in the mid to upper 20s, with overnight lows in the teens.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

