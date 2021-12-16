Lawmakers looking into termination of former Alaska Permanent Fund CEO

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Legislative Budget and Audit committee met Wednesday morning at the Legislative Information Office in Anchorage to discuss the potential of holding a January meeting to investigate the removal of Alaska Permanent Fund Executive Director Angela Rodell.

Rodell was terminated last Thursday after the Board of Trustees voted 5-1 to remove her as CEO. According to a press release posted on their website, the Permanent Fund Corporation board of trustees stated that the decision came after the board had completed an annual evaluation of Rodell. However, the reason behind Rodell’s removal was not included in the statement.

Legislative Budget and Audit Committee members say they were surprised by the news of her removal. They are asking that the board of trustees join them in January to discuss their process and procedures of evaluating their employees, and if the termination of Rodell followed these procedures.

According to Sen. Natasha von Imhof, the fund had been exceeding its portfolio of benchmarks for the past several years.

“If the board of trustees was using benchmarking in their decision making process regarding the CEO performance evaluation, I think this committee might be interested in learning which benchmarking — out of the entire portfolio of benchmarks — did the board select to evaluate Ms. Rodell,” Sen. von Imhof said.

She says the public deserves to know what went into the decision to remove Rodell from her position.

“I had not heard any rumblings, or I did not hear at any point in the past that she was under review or she was on an employment improvement plan,” von Imhof said. “She, of course, had recently been selected to chair the International Sovereign Wealth Fund, so we thought that was an indicator that her performance was well.”

Alaska News Source reached out to the Alaska Permanent Fund board of trustees for comment but did not receive a statement by time of publication.

The current meeting date is set for Jan. 17.

