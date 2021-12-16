Mountain View mom with 5 children frustrated after truck is stolen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Imagine having a car stolen with most of your children’s Christmas presents inside. That’s what happened Tuesday morning to Roz Wyche, a teacher’s assistant at Mountain View Elementary School.

Wyche’s 2001 Chevy Tahoe was stolen from the school parking lot.

Wyche, who lives near the school, was preparing to run home for lunch but was having trouble getting her remote start to engage. When she walked outside the school building she found out why, she saw someone had stolen her truck.

School security video shows a white pick-up approaching her truck in the school parking lot around 9:30 a.m.

“They got right into my truck, turned on my truck, and pulled out the parking lot like they were going home,” she said.

Wyche's truck is a 2001 Chevy Tahoe (Courtesy: Roz Wyche)

Wyche is still having trouble believing it. She said her car was locked and she has the only key. The Christmas presents were inside the locked trunk. The event has thrown a major wrench in her life because Wyche is a single mom with five kids, who she normally drives to school.

“My oldest has to be to school by 7:30 in the morning, the next child has to be to school by 8:15,” she said. “... I take two babies to daycare, and then me and one other child go to be to school and work by 9 a.m.”

Wyche said friends have offered to help, but it’s still a challenge.

“A lot of people have said, you know, ‘do I need this or need a ride here or there,’ but it’s kind of hectic, you know?” she said. “You feel bad trying to get somebody to be your cab all day, because I move around.”

As for the presents, Wyche said they include an iPad for her oldest daughter, a remote-controlled truck and numerous dolls and toys for the other children. She’s not sure how those will be replaced.

“What’s more important? I need a vehicle,” she said. “So now Christmas might be on hold.”

Wyche’s truck is a black and dark gray 2001 Tahoe, with 24-inch rims, license plate LFB 913. Anyone with information is asked to call the Anchorage police.

