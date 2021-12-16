Next storm brings another round of light snow and rising temps

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two times this week, the thermometer at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport dropped to 9 below, the coldest reading of this winter season, so far. Many surrounding areas, especially north and east, experienced readings in the teens to nearly 30 degrees below, and that’s without the wind chill, or “feels like” temperature.

Fortunately, temperatures will continue to rise through the single digits overnight, with low teens likely for the morning drive.

Skies turned cloudy late Wednesday in advance of the next weather system moving across western Alaska. The storm is spreading a swath of snow that stretches from the Alaska Peninsula through Southwest and up across the Seward Peninsula. While not as intense as the storms that moved through last week, the combination of snow and wind will still cause travel impacts, mainly as a result of reduced visibilities. You can see the listing of the current warnings and advisories in effect for western Alaska at the end of this story.

Light snow from this system will move across the Kenai Peninsula Thursday morning and then across Prince William Sound during the afternoon. In Anchorage, light snow should start just before noon and continue into the evening, meaning the drive home will be the most impacted. So, be prepared for extra travel time to safely reach your destination, use extra caution, and extra braking distance between you and the driver ahead of you.

Even though Anchorage will only see about an inch or two of accumulation through early Friday morning, as we saw earlier this week, it doesn’t take much to slicken things up again. Light snow tapers to scattered snow showers for Friday and Saturday, as the main storm moves into Southeast with widespread snow.

Temperatures rise into the upper teens with the snow on Thursday. Lower 20s are forecast for both Friday and Saturday, which are only a couple degrees below the normal of 25. So, getting back to what it should be in the few days before Christmas.

Once again, here are the current warnings and advisories in effect for western Alaska as of Wednesday evening:

Kuskokwim Delta Coast - Winter Weather Advisory until 9 p.m. - Snow: 3-6 inches - Southeast winds 20-30 mph, gusts to 40mph

St. Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast - Blizzard Warning until midnight - Snow: 4-8 inches - Gusting to 65 mph

Yukon Delta - Winter Weather Advisory until midnight - Snow: 4-6 inches - Wind: gusts t 40 mph - Visibility: less than 1/2 mile

Bristol Bay - Winter Weather Advisory until noon Thursday - Snow: 5-9 inches

Southern Seward Peninsula Coast - Winter Storm Warning until noon Thursday - Snow: 3-5 inches - Wind: gusts to 50 mph - Visibility: less than 1/4 mile

Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills - Winter Storm Warning until noon Thursday - Snow: 3 inches - Wind: gusts to 50 mph - Visibility: less than 1/4 mile

Deltana and Tanana Flats, along the Yukon River near Eagle - Wind Chill Advisory until noon Thursday - Wind chill to -55 degrees

Western Arctic Coast - Blizzard Warning until 3 p.m. Thursday - Wind: gusts to 50 mph - Visibility: less than 1/4 mile - Wind chill: -40 degrees

Chukchi Sea Coast, Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley - Winter Storm Warning until 4 p.m. Thursday - Snow: 2-4 inches, - Wind: gusts to 55 mph - Visibility: less than 1/4 mile - Wind chill: -40 degrees

Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula - Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. Thursday - Snow: 2-4 inches - Wind: gusts to 40 mph - Visibility: less than 1/2 mile - Wind chill: -45 degrees

Lower Yukon Valley, Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys - Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. Thursday - Snow: 4-6 inches - Wind: gusts to 30 mph - Visibility: less than 1/2 mile

Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys - Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. Thursday - Snow: 2-4 inches - Wind: gusts to 35 mph - Visibility: less than 1/2 mile

Northern Arctic Coast, Central and Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast - Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Thursday - Wind: gusts 30-40 mph - Visibility: less than 1/2 mile - Wind Chill: -50 to -55 degrees

Northeastern Brooks Range - Winter Weather Advisory until 9 p.m. Thursday - Wind: gusts to 40 mph - Visibility: less than 1/2 mile - Wind chill: -50 degrees

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.