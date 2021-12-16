Advertisement

Toys for Tots program underway in Anchorage

Some of the presents collected by Toys for Tots to be distributed around Alaska
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:10 PM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is putting the call out for donations and collecting new and unwrapped toys at the Midtown Mall in Anchorage.

Set up in a camper in the parking lot, the Marine Corps are collecting toys Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Toys donated in Anchorage stay in town and get distributed by the Salvation Army.

Cpl. Walker Shane Brinkman said the impact the toy drive has on families goes beyond words.

“When families have come in to pick out toys, the look on a parent’s faces, I can’t describe it,” Brinkman said. “You can tell you’re making a big difference in their lives and they’re making a difference for the kids.”

The toy drive ends on Dec. 23. The drive also accepts monetary donations.

