Troopers investigating fatal Wasilla trailer fire

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:04 PM AKST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are investigating human remains that were found in a trailer in Wasilla that burned Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, a trooper on patrol noticed smoke rising near a home on Church Road, near Carlsbad Place, and discovered a fifth wheel trailer engulfed in flames, according to a trooper dispatch. The fire was large enough to begin spreading to an adjacent home.

The officer was able to help get the residents of the adjacent home out alive, while fire crews from the Central Mat-Su and West Lakes departments arrived to douse the blaze.

After extinguishing the fire, troopers discovered human remains, which were investigated by the state fire marshal and state medical examiner’s offices. Next of kin is currently being notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

