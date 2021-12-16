Advertisement

US Naval site in Italy briefly locked down after shots heard

No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.
No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:21 AM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — A U.S. Navy support site near Naples, Italy, was locked down for nearly two hours Thursday after reports of gunfire on the premises.

No one was wounded and the incident was under investigation.

The U.S. Naples Support Activity site was placed on lockdown around 6:25 p.m. (1725GMT) due to “reports of audible gunfire,” said U.S. Navy Europe and Africa regional spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Come, and lifted at 8:12 p.m. (1912 GMT.)

Initial reports of a “possible active shooter” indicated that the weapon involved was an airsoft rifle, which fires plastic pellets.

The military installation in Gricignano, Italy, 11 miles north of Naples, hosts 8,500 personnel, 2,000 of whom live on site.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Point Hope women charged for hiding drugs internally
Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility
Anchorage mayor directed city water fluoridation to be turned off, and turned back on hours later
Roz Wyche said her stolen truck had her children's Christmas presents inside.
Mountain View mom with 5 children frustrated after truck is stolen
Friends remember Shatara Stone during a vigil on Dec. 10, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Shooting death of 15-year-old girl now being investigated as homicide, police say
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced his 2023 proposed budget on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Gov. Dunleavy unveils budget proposal with big spending on PFDs, public safety, education and transportation

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators supporting Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers take part in a protest...
Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China
Several school districts across the country are advising parents about a potential TikTok...
School officials, law enforcement address threatening TikTok challenge
FILE - In this aerial image taken with a drone, workers in protective suits clean the...
Indictment says company ignored California oil spill alarms
In this screen grab from video, Stephen Ijames, a use-of-force expert and former assistant...
Defense expert: Police had duty to arrest Daunte Wright