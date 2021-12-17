Alaska commission proposes raising legislators’ salaries, shrinking per diem

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska commission is considering a proposal to raise legislators’ salaries while cutting their per diem expense payments.

The State Officers Compensation Commission met virtually on Thursday morning. Commissioners discussed a plan to increase legislators’ base salary from $50,400 per year to over $74,000.

Legislators who live outside Juneau can currently claim tax-free per diem expense payments of $293 per day while they are in session on top of travel and relocation expenses being reimbursed.

In recent years, legislators have on average claimed $35,000 each year in per diem payments.

The commission had proposed capping per diem payments at $5,000 per year, but after feedback that would likely increase to a cap of between $10,000 or $12,000. Kate Sheehan, a division director of the Department of Administration, told the board about the responses from lawmakers to those proposed compensation adjustments.

“I would say the majority of legislators, who responded, like the plan but they don’t think the dollar amounts are right,” she said.

Rep. Adam Wool, D-Fairbanks, said that some of his colleagues agree that current per diem payments are excessive and he says that they should be capped at around $100 per day. But, he said that paying a mortgage in Fairbanks and rent while in session in Juneau is expensive.

“I think you need to pay them what you pay a school teacher or a nurse,” Wool said about legislators’ incomes.

Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, provided similar written testimony and suggested “overly generous” per diem payments have effectively been a way to increase pay for lawmakers. He noted this proposal would see an overall income drop for most legislators.

“I think it’s overstated that people are deliberately prolonging special sessions to get more per diem,” he added.

The base salary for legislators of $50,400 per year was set by the commission in 2009. Chair Johnny Ellis, who served as a Democratic state legislator for 29 years, said he’s heard from lawmakers who say that that figure is “inadequate in this day and age.”

“It was a struggle to make ends meet,” he said.

Counter to the perception of Alaska having a “citizen legislature,” Ellis argues that a lawmaker’s job is year round: There are committee hearings in the interim, a steady stream of constituent questions, and requests from industry representatives.

“It’s not 60 hours a week all year, but it’s not insignificant either,” Wool said.

Commissioner Lee Cruise, who was appointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, firmly disagreed. He has a counter proposal: Leave legislators’ salaries where they are and cap per diem payments at between $10,000 and $12,000 per year.

“Frankly, I cannot support increasing their salaries by as much as a penny,” he said, citing how Alaska’s legislators are some of the best paid in the United States.

Part of the disagreements comes from the perceptions of how much legislators work and when. The regular session has a constitutional 121-day limit and legislators can get other jobs for the rest of the year, Cruise said.

“They are volunteering to represent the public,” he added. “It is not the public’s problem if they are missing out on other economic opportunities.”

There are also concerns about the consequences of a smaller legislative compensation package, including that it could limit who serves in the Capitol to only wealthy Alaskans or retirees.

Dunleavy vetoed per diem payments for legislators for the upcoming regular session that starts in January, but added them back in a supplemental budget proposal announced on Wednesday. A legislative committee met on Thursday and debated approving per diem payments immediately as that bill could take weeks to pass. But that vote failed.

The compensation commission is set to meet again on Jan. 4 to further debate pay packages for legislators and the executive branch.

