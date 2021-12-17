Advertisement

Alaska governor to propose splitting state health department

Gov. Mike Dunleavy addresses the media.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy addresses the media.(Sean Maguire/KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:50 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration plans again to pursue splitting the state health department into two after a similar proposal was withdrawn earlier this year for additional work.

Dunleavy’s new budget proposal calls for breaking the current Department of Health and Social Services into a Department of Health and a Department of Family and Community Services. He is expected to issue an executive order calling for the split.

The department says lawmakers would have 60 days to decide whether to reject it. Otherwise, it will become law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

