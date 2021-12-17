Advertisement

ASAA state wrestling is about to take over the Alaska Airlines Center

By Austin Sjong
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:40 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ASAA First National Bank Alaska State Wrestling tournament starts Friday with weigh-ins for both Division I and Division II starting at 8 a.m. Wrestling begins at 9 a.m.

The tournament will be held at the Alaska Airlines Center Dec. 17-18, where the best wrestlers from around the state will go up against each other for the chance to hold the state championship crown.

At Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School the day before the tournament, the Thunderbirds were making last minute tune-ups with teams from the lower division like Valdez, Wrangell, Emmonak and Chevak — something the head wrestling coach of East says benefits all parties.

“We get different looks at different kids, so we get help and they get help,” said East High head coach Mark Hoffer. “I mean, our kids get to work with different kids and wrestle different styles they haven’t seen yet, because typically the 3A and 4A schools don’t mix a whole lot.”

Hundreds of wrestlers will go head-to-head tomorrow on multiple mats with different matches taking place constantly. For some of those wrestlers, they are just happy to have qualified for state, but for others the mission is very clear.

“I’m going to win,” said East High junior Jamie Garcia. “I believe I can win, I am confident I can win, and I will win.”

The championship matches are set to take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. To see the whole schedule visit this link.

