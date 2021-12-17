Man facing federal gun, drug charges found with swastika stickers similar to those placed near Jewish Museum

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Federal investigators found 27-year-old Luke Edward Foster of Anchorage with swastika stickers similar to those posted near Mad Myrna’s and the Alaska Jewish Museum earlier this year while federal investigators were serving Foster with search warrants related to weapons and drug charges last month.

Charging documents for Foster say that a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation discovered an Instagram account by the name of “FrostyFungi.” The discovery resulted in two meetings between Foster and an undercover agent for purchase of psilocybin mushroom products on Nov. 4 and Nov. 9. On Nov. 23, Foster was served search warrants for his vehicle, person and residence and the stickers were discovered.

In May, Anchorage police posted a community alert asking the public’s help to identify a person who had posted stickers of a black swastika and the words, “we are everywhere.” Law enforcement officials have not said if the discovery of similar stickers in Foster’s home provide any link to the vandalism in May.

“There is no place for hate in our community,” wrote police in the alert.

According to charging documents for Foster, agents executing the search warrants found a flag with a swastika, along with stickers with a swastika that were white with black writing and the words, “we are everywhere.”

Foster was charged with two drug charges and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.

Federal agents seized 12 guns, including ammunition, magazines, accessories, and $6,980 in currency. Charging documents including an affidavit from a special agent with the FBI said that Foster’s account “FrostyFungi” was related to “cultivation, distribution, and use of psilocybin mushrooms.”

Foster brought a handgun with him during his first meeting with an undercover agent and during his second meeting mentioned use of tannerite — an explosive target — if he were to be raided by law enforcement.

“Foster said if an officer caught him, he would say he just found the mushrooms growing in a park on some wood chips, although Foster acknowledged that he had never actually found them growing in the wild,” charging documents said. “It is my belief, informed by my training and experience, that Foster possessed has his firearms, ammunition and tactical gear to counter government and law enforcement actors and to protect the premises where he manufactures and prepares to distribute controlled substances.”

Following the placement of stickers at the entrance to Mad Myrna’s and the Alaska Jewish Museum on May 25 and the subsequent police investigation, Alaska Jewish Museum board of directors President Rabbi Yosef Greenberg responded to the vandalism.

“Really this is the act of a coward coming here in the middle of the night, and hiding, and putting a sticker,” Greenberg said at the time. “Whenever you see something like that which is intolerance, the response is increase tolerance, to increase goodness and kindness in the world.”

