Advertisement

Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.(AP Photo/Jessica Hil)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:58 PM AKST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The contestant from Alaska was crowned Miss America at an event Thursday marking the competition’s 100th anniversary.

What began as a 1921 Atlantic City beauty pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone — contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance — with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills.

Emma Broyles from Alaska claimed the centennial crown and a $100,000 college scholarship. She emerged as the winner out of 51 contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia at the competition at a Connecticut casino.

The finale that historically has been featured in a primetime television broadcast was available only to stream this year via NBC’s Peacock service.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Point Hope women charged for hiding drugs internally
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced his 2023 proposed budget on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Gov. Dunleavy unveils budget proposal with big spending on PFDs, public safety, education and transportation
Roz Wyche said her stolen truck had her children's Christmas presents inside.
Mountain View mom with 5 children frustrated after truck is stolen
Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility
Anchorage mayor directed city water fluoridation to be turned off, and turned back on hours later
Friends remember Shatara Stone during a vigil on Dec. 10, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Shooting death of 15-year-old girl now being investigated as homicide, police say

Latest News

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, wins Miss America
The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.
Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami
FILE - Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film...
Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults; actor denies claims
Miss Alaska is crowned Miss America
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, wins Miss America
Alaska governor to propose splitting state health department
Alaska governor to propose splitting state health department