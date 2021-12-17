Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, wins Miss America

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Miss Alaska Emma Broyles was crowned Miss America on Thursday.

Broyles attends Barrett, the Honors College at Arizona State University as a biomedical sciences major, with a minor in voice performance, according to the Miss America organization.

Broyles is a Service High School graduate and had already received $3,770 in scholarships. According to the Associated Press, she receives a $100,000 college scholarship with her title in the 100th Miss America pageant.

Historically, the finale of the competition is featured on primetime television, but this year was streamed on NBC’s Peakock service, according to the Associated Press.

Broyles was crowned Miss Alaska in June, according to the state scholarship organization. The honors college at Arizona State celebrated her win with a profile on its website. According to that profile, Broyles began her involvement with the Miss America program at age 15. She was also crowned Miss Alaska’s Outstanding Teen in 2017.

Broyles, whose social impact initiative is building community through the Special Olympics, has been volunteering with that organization for more than a decade, since her brother became a Special Olympics athlete, according to the profile by the Barrett Honors College.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy also extended his congratulations to Broyles on social media following the announcement.

Congratulations to Miss Alaska Emma Broyles who has been crowned Miss America in the competition's 100th annual event! Your home state is proud of you, Emma! This is the first time Alaska has won the title — what an accomplishment. #MissAmerica2021 — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) December 17, 2021

