Parks Highway temporarily closed to crash

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:30 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Parks Highway was closed Friday afternoon following a car crash near Houston.

Alaska State Troopers Communications Director Austin McDaniel told Alaska’s News Source that troopers were investigating a motor vehicle collision near mile 55 of the George Parks Highway.

“Drivers can detour around the closure via Cheri Lake Road and King Arthur Drive. The closure is expected to last for approximately 1.5 hours,” McDaniel wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

