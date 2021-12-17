Proposed state budget includes an increase in funding for rural public safety

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed his fiscal year 2023 state budget on Wednesday. The budget included a proposal for a $24 million increase for the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

“This continues to be one of our top priorities since I took office,” Dunleavy said.

His proposal included having an increase in the number of Alaska State Troopers. Dunleavy stated that he wants to include funding for 14 new state troopers and three wildlife troopers. In total, he says he hopes to have 415 state troopers moving forward. In addition, Dunleavy is pushing to provide more funding toward rural law enforcement.

“This proposed budget will increase ... funding (for) village police offices, safety officers, positions by 10, with a goal of 100 VPSOs,” Dunleavy said.

The need for rural law enforcement, Native Alaska community advocates say, is critical. According to Kendra Kloster, the executive director for Native Peoples Action, many communities in Alaska have no public safety officers and may have to wait hours to days for a trooper to arrive during a crisis.

“We most definitely need additional village public safety officers across all of Alaska and this is a common sentiment expressed in many different spaces from many different people,” Kloster said via text.

Kloster said she also hopes that the state will provide additional funding and fill VPSO positions, and that the state needs to ensure that the rural officers have the resources they need to perform their job.

“I also hope and encourage our legislators and governor will implement a pension and increase compensation for VPSOs,” Kloster said.

