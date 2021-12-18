About 800 Santas hit the slopes of Alyeska

GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - On Santa Skis Free day, any people who are dressed in a Santa-themed outfit and that are in the Christmas spirit get rewarded with a free ticket at Alyeska Resort.

“We had about 800 Santas, Mrs. Claus, a couple of Grinch’s, a few dozen elves, and I think I saw Rudolph out there also all on the hill today skiing and riding for no charge” explained Brian Burnett, the ski area general manager, on Thursday.

It’s “the place to be,” said Daniel Evans, who was dressed up as Santa. “

“One of the best mountains I’ve ever been on,” he said. “I’ve been all over the place, and this is great. This is a good place to be. It’s endless fun.”

With tons of Christmas spirit and fresh snow, Alyeska was the perfect place for these Santas to gather.

GOPRO photo of Santas skiing or snowboarding the slopes of Alyeska. (Lexi Yelverton)

It’s not like every normal day of skiing, according to Kevin Hayes.

“More exciting, more festive,” said Hayes, who was dressed as a Santa and shredded down the mountain with a GoPro. “Everybody’s having a good time. A little more spirit, I think. We’re all getting to ride for free and having a blast.”

“We’ve got 800 Santas on the hill. We’re closing in on 300 inches of snow. We have the biggest snowpack in North America right here at Alyeska,” Burnett said.

Overall, “Santa just adds to the touch.”

GOPRO photo of Santas on the ski lift. (Lexi Yelverton)

