Advertisement

About 800 Santas hit the slopes of Alyeska

Santa Skis Free day brought every Santa out to the mountain
By Lexi Yelverton
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:07 PM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - On Santa Skis Free day, any people who are dressed in a Santa-themed outfit and that are in the Christmas spirit get rewarded with a free ticket at Alyeska Resort.

“We had about 800 Santas, Mrs. Claus, a couple of Grinch’s, a few dozen elves, and I think I saw Rudolph out there also all on the hill today skiing and riding for no charge” explained Brian Burnett, the ski area general manager, on Thursday.

It’s “the place to be,” said Daniel Evans, who was dressed up as Santa. “

“One of the best mountains I’ve ever been on,” he said. “I’ve been all over the place, and this is great. This is a good place to be. It’s endless fun.”

With tons of Christmas spirit and fresh snow, Alyeska was the perfect place for these Santas to gather.

GOPRO photo of Santas skiing or snowboarding the slopes of Alyeska.
GOPRO photo of Santas skiing or snowboarding the slopes of Alyeska.(Lexi Yelverton)

It’s not like every normal day of skiing, according to Kevin Hayes.

“More exciting, more festive,” said Hayes, who was dressed as a Santa and shredded down the mountain with a GoPro. “Everybody’s having a good time. A little more spirit, I think. We’re all getting to ride for free and having a blast.”

“We’ve got 800 Santas on the hill. We’re closing in on 300 inches of snow. We have the biggest snowpack in North America right here at Alyeska,” Burnett said.

Overall, “Santa just adds to the touch.”

GOPRO photo of Santas on the ski lift.
GOPRO photo of Santas on the ski lift.(Lexi Yelverton)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, wins Miss America
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America
A fatal car crash has temporarily closed the Parks Highway and is being investigated by troopers.
Fatal car crash temporarily closes Parks Highway
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced his 2023 proposed budget on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Gov. Dunleavy unveils budget proposal with big spending on PFDs, public safety, education and transportation
Alaska State Troopers
Point Hope women charged for hiding drugs internally

Latest News

Paws for Purple Hearts
Paws for Purple Hearts helping veterans heal, one puppy at a time
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, wins Miss America
Some of the presents collected by Toys for Tots to be distributed around Alaska
Toys for Tots program underway in Anchorage
Undated image from Unalakleet, Alaska.
Projects in Unalakleet set to revamp, replace aging water system