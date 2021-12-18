Alaska commerce commissioner to retire in January

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the state commerce commissioner is retiring next month.

Julie Anderson has led the state Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development since the start of Dunleavy’s term. Dunleavy’s office says Anderson’s retirement is effective Jan. 14. Dunleavy is expected to announce a new commissioner at a later time.

Whoever he appoints will be subject to legislative confirmation. The governor thanked Anderson for her work and congratulated her on her retirement.

