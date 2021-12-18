Anchorage airport police dog knows how to sniff out trouble

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Police are trained to stop illegal drugs from entering Alaska.

Perhaps the best one is not the typical law enforcement officer. “Skye” is the department’s lone police dog. Her job, according to Cpl. Casey Meade, is to find illegal narcotics smuggled into the airport.

“A lot of drugs are shipped to Alaska to be sold here in Alaska,” Meade said. “And so the only way to get those drugs up here is that money is being shipped or taken out of here through aircraft or through luggage.”

Skye is a 6-year-old German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix who has been part of the department since late 2017, and on duty since 2018, and is partnered with Officer Catherine Scott. Skye’s skills are not limited to the airport.

“Generally, K9 Skye works closely with other agencies such as the state of Alaska Drug Enforcement Unit, or the DEA, or even the postal inspectors,” Meade said.

Skye has found around 150 pounds of illegal drugs, including methamphetamines, heroin and cocaine, during her career with the department. But, that’s not all she’s discovered. Skye has also led to the seizure, according to Meade, of a little under $800,000 in cash tied to drug activity.

Her success has earned Skye national exposure. She received an honorable mention in the uniformed service K9 category during the annual American Kennel Club Awards for Canine Excellence back on Dec. 3.

According to Meade, it’s a first for the airport.

“It makes all of us feel really great that we’re doing such a good job, that we’re getting national attention, especially since we are such a small agency,” Meade said. “It is good to be in the limelight every now and then.”

Scott said she and Skye undergo 16 hours of training every month. Plus, the average time these types of dogs remain on duty is between five and seven years.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.