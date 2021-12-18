Advertisement

Cashless Christmas provides a look at cost-free gift giving

By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:44 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Saturday Dec. 18, the Anchorage Gospel Rescue Mission is hosting a Cashless Christmas. The event allows adults who are currently experiencing homelessness or who are in recovery to come from 1-4 p.m. to pick out free gifts for their loved ones. Participants will receive three tickets which they can use to create gifts for loved ones, as well as pick out a gift for themselves.

All gifts that are available to pick up were either purchased through monetary donations, donated gifts, or handcrafted by members of the Mission and community. The Mission says that they received gifts from all over the United States, coming as far as Florida.

“I walked in and they said, Kathy you need to see the office by the art room, and when I opened it, I could put my feet six inches in the door. It was literally floor to ceiling and wall to wall, and we filled that room up twice,” organizer Kathy Lamantia said.

Lamantia and her team spent a week unpacking and organizing their Mission’s art room into a Christmas Bazaar.

“We wanted to display that attractively, so we just took a long time to do that, and of course, you had two ladies doing the jewelry so we had to ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ over the pieces,” Lamantia said.

The event organizers say Cashless Christmas allows everyone a chance to participate in the season of holiday giving.

“Even though they’re homeless, people care, and that they’re loved. I hope they walk in this place and their hearts are just filled with joy that somebody would do this for them to help them out,” Shane Day said. “I know when I was homeless if somebody would have offered me this it would have just touched my heart.”

