Ellie’s Furcast: Winter Horses

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tucked in the middle of town, the F-Bar-J Ranch offers a peaceful escape from city life, without having to actually leave the city. The Anchorage ranch offers it’s horse residents the best amenities, while their owners form bonds that last a lifetime.

The ranch sits on 10 acres of land on the corner of Elmore Road and Lore Road. It’s here that people can board their horses and use amenities such as horse stalls, the barn, round pins, turnouts and arenas.

While the ranch is particularly quaint and nice, people who board there say that one thing stands out above all else — the community that turns into your family. That village of horse lovers is especially helpful during the cold winter months, when everyone pitches in to help give the horses the best care possible.

