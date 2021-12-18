Advertisement

Ellie’s Furcast: Winter Horses

By Elinor Baty
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:56 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tucked in the middle of town, the F-Bar-J Ranch offers a peaceful escape from city life, without having to actually leave the city. The Anchorage ranch offers it’s horse residents the best amenities, while their owners form bonds that last a lifetime.

The ranch sits on 10 acres of land on the corner of Elmore Road and Lore Road. It’s here that people can board their horses and use amenities such as horse stalls, the barn, round pins, turnouts and arenas.

While the ranch is particularly quaint and nice, people who board there say that one thing stands out above all else — the community that turns into your family. That village of horse lovers is especially helpful during the cold winter months, when everyone pitches in to help give the horses the best care possible.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, wins Miss America
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America
A fatal car crash has temporarily closed the Parks Highway and is being investigated by troopers.
One man dead, another injured in Parks Highway crash Friday
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced his 2023 proposed budget on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Gov. Dunleavy unveils budget proposal with big spending on PFDs, public safety, education and transportation
Alaska State Troopers
Point Hope women charged for hiding drugs internally

Latest News

Ellie's Furcast: Winter Horses
Paws for Purple Hearts
Paws for Purple Hearts helping veterans heal, one puppy at a time
Ellie's Furcast
Ellie’s Furcast: Spencer the dog
Ellie's Furcast: Spencer the dog