Emails from Anchorage water utility staff provide few additional details on brief fluoride shutoff; Assembly continues inquiry

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Newly disclosed emails from Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility employees have revealed a disconnect between what utility employees and Mayor Dave Bronson’s office say was the driving factor in deciding to turn off the city’s fluoridation system for five hours at the mayor’s behest.

After allegations of improper requests surfaced in a blog post by the Alaska Landmine over the weekend, the mayor’s office responded to one of the three claims: that Bronson’s administration had “interfered” with the city’s fluoridation system. In a statement on Tuesday, one day after Anchorage Assembly leadership began an inquiry into the claims, the mayor’s office said Bronson decided to have the system turned off after hearing about employee health complaints when it came to handling the fluoride during an Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility facility visit on Oct. 1.

During an Assembly Enterprise and Utility Oversight Committee meeting on Thursday, Deputy Municipal Manager Kolby Hickel told Assembly members she was aware that the issue was of concern to AWWU General Manager Mark Corsentino since at least August. The mayor’s spokesperson Corey Allen Young has said Corsentino asked the Bronson to authorize turning off the system. It was turned back on about five hours after it was shut off. Corsentino has not replied to a request for comment.

Hickel described employee reports of the fluoride burning their eyes and throats and irritating their skin. The union that represents all employees of AWWU, however, said it received no reports or complaints about the handling of fluoride from its members.

According to Hickel during Thursday’s committee meeting, Corsentino said communicated that no longer using fluoride would be a cost savings to the city, but would also be a health improvement for employees.

Alaska’s News Source obtained a copy of two emails on Friday from AWWU — one from Corsentino and one from Eklutna Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Brad Stitzel, which were originally sent on the day of the Oct. 1 facility visit. The emails were originally published Friday by the Alaska Landmine. Neither email mentions health concerns.

In his email to other staff members, Stitzel wrote that Bronson had asked about the total annual cost of “dosing fluoride.”

“We showed it would be a significant cost savings to stop dosing fluoride when considering all cost (chemical, maintenance, and labor),” the email reads. “At that point Mayor Bronson then directed water treatment staff at all AWWU water plants that dose fluoride to take fluoride systems offline, and he would take up the conversation with the assembly.”

A liaison for assembly leadership has said the assembly never received any official communication from the Bronson administration about discussing the fluoride situation.

Stitzel also wrote that it “was explained to Mayor Bronson that Municipal Charter directs the AWWU water plants to dose fluoride, and it was not a compliance issue with ADEC.”

The mayor’s office has said multiple times that the administration was told during the visit that turning off the fluoridation system would not violate any state or federal laws or regulations, or city charter.

“It was stated multiple times during this time that it would not break any state or federal regulations or charter,” Hickel said during Thursday’s committee meeting. “What they failed to mention was that it was actually in code.”

When asked specifically who gave the administration that information, Young told Alaska’s News Source on Friday that it was “AWWU staff.”

Fluoridation of the city’s water is required by municipal code, which states that the “manager of the utility is authorized and directed to continue supplementing the fluoride content of the water supply, to maintain a level of not more than 1.3 parts per million.” Charts shared by the administration show that fluoride levels fluctuated slightly during the five hours it was turned off, but the statement from the administration quoted Corsentino as saying there was no “material change” to the fluoride levels during that time.

The code does not designate a minimum amount of fluoride in the system. Young, Bronson’s spokesperson, agreed with an Alaska’s News Source reporter Friday when asked if the code was “broad” in that regard, but did not elaborate on what would constitute a violation.

According to the statement from the mayor’s office and information shared during Thursday’s meeting, once the administration learned fluoridation of city water is actually in city code, they immediately ordered the system to be turned back on. The email sent by Corsentino that day is a request for the system to be turned back on.

“I just had a follow up conversation with the Mayor and the Muni Manager and while they support removing fluoride from our water, they want to ensure it is done legally,” Corsentino’s email states. “At your earliest opportunity, please resume adding fluoride to the water systems in Anchorage and Girdwood.”

The administration has also pointed out that the fluoridation system is sometimes turned off for up to several days for routine maintenance, with no adverse affects to the city water supply.

On Friday, Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance and Vice Chair Christopher Constant responded to the emails released by AWWU from Corsentino and Stitzel.

“In reading these emails, it is clear that there’s a difference between the Mayor’s account of events and what AWWU employees are reporting,” Constant is quoted as saying in a press release. “Ensuring that our drinking water meets municipal regulations and code requirements is critical to the health and safety of our community. It is imperative that we get to the bottom of this so we can understand why and how this happened, and safeguard against this type of interference in the future.”

“While the Bronson Administration has responded to the media, Assembly leadership has yet to receive a response to our records requests sent to the Administration on December 12,” LaFrance said in the statement. “Clearly this is a matter of serious public concern and Assembly leadership is committed to following through on our fact-finding inquiry. We need to hear from everyone involved, including the Mayor, so we can reconcile the conflicting reports and learn the truth.”

In the statement, assembly leadership said they have not received a response to their Dec. 12 letters requesting more information about all three allegations made in the Alaska Landmine blog. They had originally asked for that information to be provided by their Dec. 14 assembly meeting.

A letter from the Municipal Attorney Patrick Bergt to the assembly on Dec. 14 shows a “partial response” to their request, and states that the municipality completed an email search related to one of the other claims made in the blog — that the administration had made inappropriate requests of the Anchorage police chief. Bergt’s letter states that the municipality found no “responsive documents” to one of the records requests.

Bergt wrote in the letter that completing the rest of the request for the assembly leadership will “take longer than two working days.”

“It is our estimate that your requested records search may be ready by February 1, 2022,” the letter states.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.