November job numbers in Alaska up over prior year, lag 2019

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A new report from the state labor department shows Alaska had about 7,200 more jobs last month than in November 2020, with the leisure and hospitality sector seeing the biggest jump.

But job numbers overall lagged pre-pandemic figures from November 2019, with few sectors showing higher job figures last month than in November 2019. The leisure and hospitality industry had about 28,100 jobs last month. That is about 3,200 more than in November 2020, but about 3,700 fewer than in November 2019.

There were about 6,700 oil and gas jobs last month, 600 more than a year earlier but about 3,100 fewer than in November 2019.

