Advertisement

November job numbers in Alaska up over prior year, lag 2019

Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.(Georgina Fernandez)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:41 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A new report from the state labor department shows Alaska had about 7,200 more jobs last month than in November 2020, with the leisure and hospitality sector seeing the biggest jump.

But job numbers overall lagged pre-pandemic figures from November 2019, with few sectors showing higher job figures last month than in November 2019. The leisure and hospitality industry had about 28,100 jobs last month. That is about 3,200 more than in November 2020, but about 3,700 fewer than in November 2019.

There were about 6,700 oil and gas jobs last month, 600 more than a year earlier but about 3,100 fewer than in November 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal car crash has temporarily closed the Parks Highway and is being investigated by troopers.
One man dead, another injured in Parks Highway crash Friday
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, wins Miss America
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced his 2023 proposed budget on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Gov. Dunleavy unveils budget proposal with big spending on PFDs, public safety, education and transportation
Alaska State Troopers
Point Hope women charged for hiding drugs internally

Latest News

Alaska Military Youth Academy
Cadets graduate from Alaska Military Youth Academy
Seal of the state of Alaska.
Alaska commerce commissioner to retire in January
Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility.
Anchorage water utility manager sheds light on brief fluoride system shutoff; Assembly continues inquiry
Alaska DHSS split
Alaska health department proposed split