Pre-Christmas storms to affect Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large low pressure system spinning off the west coast and a smaller system is affecting the panhandle Friday night.

A winter storm warning for the Port Alexander area is in effect as well as a winter weather advisory for Ketchikan, as the two communities are caught up in this storm. There were 11 inches of snow reported for Port Alexander today and it was ongoing into the evening. This storm will move south Saturday morning, and then a ridge of high pressure clear clouds and keeps cooler temperatures over the region, all through the weekend in fact.

The storm that is moving over Western and Aleutian locations will arrive Saturday for Anchorage. This system will produce snow over the Southcentral region on Saturday. Anchorage could see 1-2 inches of snow accumulation.

A second storm system will follow on the heels of the storm currently over the west coast. This next low will be more intense and snowfall amounts will likely be heavier, and up to a foot could fall over the Kuskokwim Delta.

