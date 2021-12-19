Advertisement

Anchorage police investigating suspicious death downtown

By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 1:48 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police and the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a call for a medic on East 3rd Avenue Sunday afternoon.

According to a community alert posted by police, at 11:10 a.m. police and firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious male downtown near the 600 block of East 3rd Avenue.

“During the investigation officers discovered trauma to the victim’s lower body.  While the circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation, police have deemed it suspicious in nature,” police wrote.

Police also wrote in the 1:21 p.m. post that the Crime Scene Team will respond to process the scene and that the cause of death will not be determined by police, but the Medical Examiner.

Police have not yet identified the man.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

