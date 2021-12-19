Cloudy and foggy ahead of next Bering Sea storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage officially picked up just under one inch of fresh snow Saturday. This brings the seasonal total to 26.2 inches, which is three inches below normal season to date. With the new coating of snow on the roads and the parking lots, please continue to use extra caution when making your way out and about as a lot of people will likely be out there shopping as it is the last weekend before Christmas.

Behind today’s snowfall, moisture remains trapped in the low levels of the atmosphere, and with light winds, that moisture will likely stick around so clouds and fog will remain through the overnight and into much of Sunday. By late morning, or early afternoon, there might be some sunny breaks, but it won’t last long as clouds thicken up once again as another Bering Sea storm moves into the region.

That storm is already spreading areas of snow, and even rain, across western and southwest Alaska, including the Alaska Peninsula. The storm will steadily move eastward on Sunday, spreading snow and rain from the southwest Alaska Range into the Interior where numerous Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service. From Sunday night through Monday, Fairbanks will likely see a total snow accumulation of six to nine inches, with some localized areas seeing up to 12 inches of snow. Because the system is pulling in so much warm air from the ocean, there is a possibility of the snow mixing with or changing over to sleet and freezing rain for a time, which will cut down on accumulations.l

As the main low weakens while moving inland a new low will form near Kodiak Island and move toward Prince William Sound on Monday. This will keep colder air locked in place across Southcentral, and plenty of moisture around for snow to fall across the region on Monday. The storm will be a quick mover, fortunately, heading into Southeast on Tuesday, then a much needed break is in store for Southcentral for the remainder of the week.

Speaking of a break, Southeast has been enjoying a much needed break of their own. Saturday featured ample sunshine with seasonably chilly temps. Sunday will bring a repeat performance of sun and seasonably chilly temps. Quiet weather continues for a third day in a row on Monday before the above mentioned storm arrives Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.