Freezing for a reason: hundreds turns out for Polar Plunge at Goose Lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Special Olympics Alaska received more than $300,000 in donations to support local athletes during the Polar Plunge at Goose Lake.

Similar to the event last year, much of the festivities took place virtually, but the chill of ice-cold water that supporters jumped into to raise money for Special Olympics was very real.

“We’ve asked spectators to watch online so that we can social distance, and try to keep everybody as safe as possible,” Special Olympics Alaska President and CEO Sue Perles said.

Roughly one-tenth of the money came from Service High School, as students raised more $30,000.

They joined the more than 700 people who took the plunge for Special Olympics, the program that works with at least 2,000 athletes around the state every year.

“No athlete ever pays to participate in Special Olympics. Our athletes are individuals with intellectual disabilities, and all of our programs are made possible by the generosity of the community,” Perles said “This is the Anchorage community showing up to support the Special Olympics.”

Those who hit the water had to raise at least $125 dollars in donations. Among those who did was Alaska’s News Source meteorologist Aaron Morrison. He wore a unicorn costume as he and others took a dive for a good cause.

