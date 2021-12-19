Kenai’s Allie Ostrander takes a step back from professional running to focus on physical, mental health

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan running sensation Allie Ostrander announced on Instagram Dec. 6 that she has ended her contract with Brooks Running and will be taking a break from competing professionally.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision because my passion for running and competition is as strong as ever; however, the string of injuries that I experienced throughout the last year and a half has made it evident that my body cannot currently handle the volume and intensity of training that is necessary to be a professional runner.” Ostrander said in the post.

Ostrander won the Mount Marathon junior race in Seward for six consecutive years before she broke the 50-minute mark in 2017, winning the women’s race.

Ostrander was a three-time national champion at Boise State University in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Ostrander competed for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team this summer and ran a personal best time of 9:26.96 in the steeplechase, finishing eighth. Prior to her competition this summer, the Kenai Central grad announced in an emotional video that she had been battling an eating disorder and went to a rehabilitation facility for her condition.

“I just want to say that no matter where you’re at, or how uncertain you feel about recovery and whether it’s worth it, or whether you can do it, I’m with you, I’m not sure about it either but I think it’s important,” Ostrander said.

