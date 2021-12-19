Wreaths Across America returns to JBER, as people honor veterans buried there

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some gave their lives in service to the nation, others passed away long after their military careers ended, yet all were honored Saturday at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery.

Several hundred people turned out for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony. The cemetery is among the more than 2,500 locations in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad where similar programs took place.

Representatives of the various military branches placed a wreath during the program, the first to allow visitors in two years. However, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson limited public access. Last year’s ceremony took place virtually.

“This year will be the first year since 2019 that I’m not there at Arlington National Cemetery to personally place a wreath on my father’s grave, and the first time since 2015 of not being able to place on someone else’s grave‚” guest speaker Col. Michael “Jody” Shouse, the commander of Army Alaska’s 4th Infantry Brigde Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division said.

After the remarks, volunteers placed wreaths at the headstones of the veterans buried at the cemetery.

Morrill Worcester, of Harrington, Maine, created Wreaths Across America back in 1992 at the age of 12. The organization’s website says Worcester came up with the tribute after he visited Arlington National Cemetery, and wanted to honor all veterans.

