Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles arrives back home in Alaska

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:36 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a whirlwind last few days, Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles is finally back in Alaska.

Broyles was greeted with a warm Alaskan welcome at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Wearing her sash and crown, Broyles waived to fans, family and friends as she made her way down the escalator.

“It feels so, so great especially to be welcomed by all of my friends. This means so much getting to be able to bring the title back to, back to Alaska for the first time,” Broyles said.

Former Miss Alaska winners, Miss Alaska Scholarship Program Executive Director Alisa Parrent, fans, friends, Mayor Dave Bronson even Santa Claus were there to welcome her. Broyles was crowned on Thursday and is the first Miss Alaska to ever win the title of Miss America. Just as excited as she was to win, she was also excited to finally be back home.

“Emma is incredible and she deserves this more than anything and we are so excited that she got recognized for this,” Miss Alaska Scholarship Program Executive Director Alisa Parrent said. “Emma is a small town girl who had a dream and made that come true, so it’s incredibly awesome for young women across Alaska.”

Broyles ran into some flight delays, taking her nearly 20 hours to get back to Anchorage early Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

