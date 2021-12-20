Moderna says booster is highly effective against omicron variant
(Gray News) - Moderna said that its booster has proven effective in providing protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.
The company said according to its trials, the currently authorized booster shot, a 50 microgram dose “increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels.”
The company also said a 100 microgram dose of its vaccine increased neutralizing antibody levels about 83-fold compared to levels before the booster.
Company safety information shows that its booster is generally well-tolerated, with side effects comparable to its two-dose regimen.
Moderna also said it’s working on an omicron-specific booster shot in case it becomes necessary.
