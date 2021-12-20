Advertisement

Moderna says booster is highly effective against omicron variant

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:11 AM AKST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna said that its booster has proven effective in providing protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

The company said according to its trials, the currently authorized booster shot, a 50 microgram dose “increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels.”

The company also said a 100 microgram dose of its vaccine increased neutralizing antibody levels about 83-fold compared to levels before the booster.

Company safety information shows that its booster is generally well-tolerated, with side effects comparable to its two-dose regimen.

Moderna also said it’s working on an omicron-specific booster shot in case it becomes necessary.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police are investigating a suspicious death downtown.
Anchorage police investigating suspicious death downtown
Lydia Jacoby of the United States waves after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Jacoby withdraws from FINA championships due to COVID-19 protocols
A fatal car crash has temporarily closed the Parks Highway and is being investigated by troopers.
One man dead, another injured in Parks Highway crash Friday
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, wins Miss America
Anchorage firefighters take part in Polar Plunge
Freezing for a reason: hundreds turn out for Polar Plunge at Goose Lake

Latest News

China's Peng Shuai reacts during her first round singles match against Japan's Nao Hibino at...
Peng Shuai tells paper she never wrote of being assaulted
Abigail Ragston, a 59-year-old educational aide, was killed in a school bus crash. She is...
School bus aide killed in rollover crash outside Houston
Investigators say they will be working to determine what caused the bus driver to lose control...
Educational aide killed, multiple injured in Texas school bus crash
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment