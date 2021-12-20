Snow to impact Southcentral on Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunday featured a break from the recent snowy weather, but was also the proverbial “calm before the storm” across Southcentral. Clouds and areas of fog made for a rather gloomy day, though high temperatures reached the low to mid 20s for the third day in a row at Ted Stevens Anchorage International airport.

The clouds are associated with another Bering Sea storm that has moved into the western and Interior portions of the state over the past 24 hours, bringing with it areas of locally heavy snowfall. Fairbanks has been feeling the effects of this latest winter storm. Snow and decreased visibility have been responsible for “several vehicles going into the ditch”. The Fairbanks Police Department issued a Traffic Emergency “requesting drivers stay home unless travel is necessary. All travelers should drive with extreme caution.”

Moisture from this storm system arrives as snow early Monday morning across the Kenai Peninsula, mid-morning in the Anchorage metro and Matanuska-Susitna Valley, then in the afternoon for locations around Prince William Sound. The storm has been pulling up warmer air from the Pacific Ocean, which will result in a mostly rain event for Homer, but a changeover to rain from snow for areas such as Kenai, Soldotna, Sterling, and Ninilchik. For Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley, some sleet or freezing rain may briefly mix in early Monday afternoon, but the bulk of the precipitation will fall as snow. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for snow and some mixed precipitation which will cause reduced visibilites and very slick road conditions throughout the day. Precipitation will come to an end late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Here are the current forecast snowfall totals:

Anchorage metro: 3 to 6 inches, with local amounts of 8 inches along the Hillside.

Mat-Su Valley: 5 to 10 inches. The highest from Palmer north and east to Sutton and Chickaloon. Hatcher Pass could see 8 to 12 inches.

Western Kenai Peninsula: 1 to 4 inches of snow with ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.

Eastern Kenai and Prince William Sound: 2 to 4 inches.

The storm is then forecast to bring widespread snow into Southeast late Monday night into Tuesday. Winter Storm Watches have already been issued for much of the central part of the region, including Juneau, Hoonah, and Petersburg, where 3 to 8 inches of snow may accumulate. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the southern channel areas including Klawock and Ketchikan for the possiblity of 2 to 4 inches of snow.

