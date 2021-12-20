Winter weather advisory for parts of Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For several days now, highs have remained just a few degrees below seasonal values across Southcentral. That’s set to change in the coming days, as colder air spills back into the region. Ahead of the cold comes another chance of snow across Southcentral, which will dump a nice heap of snow across parts of the region.

Winter weather advisories area already in effect for the Western Kenai, Anchorage, Matanuska Valley and the Copper River Basin. It’s here where the heaviest snow will occur through the day, with the highest snowfall falling for areas near the Chugach.

As a wave of moisture moves in over the Alaska Range, it will slam into the Chugach Range. This will set the stage for a snowy afternoon and early evening across Southcentral. While the day is starting off dry, expect the activity to steadily increase through the day, leading to difficult travel conditions, reduced visiblity at times and a healthy snowpack that only continues to grow. Typical for events moving in from the west, the closer you live to the mountains, the higher your snowfall totals will be. It’s looking possible that up to an inch will fall for areas west of the Parks Highway, with higher amounts as you head east.

For Anchorage, we’ll see 2 to 4 inches for locations west of the Seward Highway and 3 to 6 inches for areas near Muldoon, with 5-9 inches for higher elevations of the hillside, Glenn Highway, Peters Creek and Chugiak. Into the valley we’ll also easily see up to 8 inches of snow, with the highest amounts falling along Palmer-Fishhook Road.

Lower amounts will fall for locations on the Kenai and Prince William Sound. This comes as warmer air continues to remain in place for these locations. As a result, a wintry mix will eat into the snowfall chances. You’ll want to be vigilant if you’re driving on the Kenai, as freezing rain looks possible thanks to a warm nose aloft.

The snow will come to an end overnight into Tuesday and shift into Southeast, where winter storm watches and advisories are already in place. This is a quick moving system and will bring the return to sunshine to Southcentral into Tuesday and into Southeast by Wednesday.

As the snow exits, temperatures will fall back into the teens for highs and overnight lows in the single digits, with Southeast seeing highs falling into the single digits by weeks end.

Have a safe and wonderful Monday!

