Alaska State Medallion for 2022 available now

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Mint has just released the official Alaska State Medallion for 2022, featuring two hungry bears. The medallion is designed by Matanuska-Susitna Borough artist Farrah Mathis, winner of the annual design contest sponsored by the state and only open to Alaskan residents.

Alaska Mint owner Michele Robuck said the medallions are popular collector items. This year, she heard from customers when production fell a little behind.

“We typically try to have it ready by October of the previous year so that people can get them for Christmas presents,” she said. “... This year we were waiting on the state to approve it, which I think, because of COVID and all of issues that they were facing, they just kind of got put on the back burner. So I kept moving it to the front, going ‘okay we’ve got all these customers calling, literally thousands that collect this series, and they’re upset with me because I don’t have them ready yet.’ So we are really excited that we could finally have them ready in time for Christmas.”

Alaska Mint has been making the medallions since 1992, Robuck said.

The medallions come in a range of sizes and precious metals and are priced accordingly. Each has a stamped serial number. Prices for the 2022 medallion range from about $95 to $145, according to the Alaska Mint website, and each has a stamped serial number. They’re available for sale at the Alaska Mint in downtown Anchorage or on their website.

