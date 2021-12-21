Advertisement

Christmas is coming, and so are storms

We will have a snowy holiday for most of the state
By Melissa Frey
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:49 PM AKST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large low pressure system is passing through the state as the week of Christmas starts.

The winter storm is dropping snow on Southcentral Alaska, but with warmer air above the surface, some locations reported periods of freezing rain or a light mist. Temperatures will remain well below freezing overnight, so more snow will fall.

Snowfall totals are expected to be 2 to 4 inches in town, and 8 to 10 inches for higher elevations of Anchorage to Eagle River.

Winter weather advisories are in effect through the interior, and Southeast Alaska will eventually see the storm’s impacts Tuesday and Wednesday.

A blizzard warning for gusts to 70 mph will go through tomorrow afternoon for Thompson Pass.

After the storm moves on, there will be a brief clearing for the west coast and Southcentral prior to the arrival of another Pacific storm that moves north and hits the state.

Southeast’s northern locations will be the first to see the snow moving in Tuesday, while some locations will see over a foot of snow. Warnings for heavy snow are out for Ketchikan, up to 11 inches, and Petersburg, up to 9 inches of snow.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

