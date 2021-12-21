High volume of travelers, similar to Thanksgiving week, expected at Anchorage airport this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is expecting to see a high volume of travelers this week, similar to what airport officials said they experienced during Thanksgiving last month.

“People surely are getting out there and finally going out and seeing their family and friends after not traveling for a while,” said Megan Peters, communication coordinator for the airport.

Peters says that last year the airport saw very low numbers of travelers. However, this holiday season, they are seeing similar numbers to those in 2019.

“Right now with the way the traveling numbers look, people going through TSA, we’re seeing right about — today it’s a little bit under what we’ve seen in 2019, but it’s certainly right back on track, to where it had been in the past,” Peters said.

With fuller flights coming in and out of the airport this week, Peters said, preparation is key this year to ensure a calm traveling experience. She recommends that travelers arrive two hours prior to their departure time due to increased congestion in parking lots. Last weekend, Peters said they had to expand into their overflow parking area in the airport’s north terminal.

“A lot of times people know that they can get through security pretty quickly and they really try and trim that down,” Peters said. “But with the parking situation, and the turnover, it might take a little bit longer to find a parking spot if you have to park.”

Additionally, lines at TSA can be expected to be longer with more travelers flying out of the airport.

“Avoid frustrations by really planning ahead,” Peters said. “Give yourself all the time in the world that you need.”

For those looking to pick up a loved one this season, Peters is recommending that people take advantage of the cell phone waiting area to help avoid any traffic forming at the pick-up location at the airport.

“We know it’s frustrating for people if they have to circle around, but we really can’t have people parked out on the side of the roadway. It’s not safe there,” Peters said. “And if we have people just sitting, idling at the curve, it’s going to getting really clogged and it’s going to make it even harder and take longer to pick up the people you love.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.