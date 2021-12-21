Magnitude 5.9 quake on west side of Cook Inlet felt throughout Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An magnitude 5.9 struck on the west side of Cook Inlet on Tuesday afternoon, about 37 miles east of Port Alsworth, and was felt as far as Anchorage and Valdez.

The United States Geological Survey reports that the quake stuck at 1:42 p.m. about 94 miles deep, and east of Port Alsworth, a census designated area in the Lake and Peninsula Borough. It was initially rated as a magnitude 6.0, but after reviewing the quake the USGS revised the magnitude to 5.9.

There is no tsunami warning associated with this earthquake.

This is the largest earthquake to strike the Southcentral Alaska region since a magnitude 6.1 quake hit northeast of Talkeetna in May.

Alaskans from Anchorage and Valdez to Fairbanks and Soldotna took to social media, reporting feeling the temblor. In Port Alsworth, resident Katie Burrows described the quake as less intense than the 7.1 Anchorage earthquake of 2018.

“Because I felt that one all the way out here,” said Burrows, who works for Lake and Peninsula Airlines. “And this one felt even less than that. ... I could tell that my computer screen on my desk was wiggling back and forth, and then the office was just a little shaky. But it was quite mild.”

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with additional information.

