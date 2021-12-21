Snow chance Wednesday night and then dry through Christmas

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Freezing mist and snow has come to an end across Southcentral, as colder and drier conditions filters into the region. This is leading many locations to see lows falling back into the single digits and teens across Southcentral. Typical with each passing system, we’re seeing formation of freezing fog for many areas. As a result temperatures are briefly climbing this morning with reduced visibility. Take it easy on the roads as slick conditions, new snow cover and freezing fog will be with us for a good part of the day.

The snow is exiting Southcentral to the panhandle where winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories and winter storm watches remain in effect. The heaviest snow will fall for areas south of Juneau, where Petersburg and Hyder could easily see up to a foot of snow by the end of the day. The snow will shift south into the evening hours with clear skies from Southcentral to Southeast awaiting everyone into Wednesday morning.

It’s possible we could see another round of freezing fog into Wednesday before clouds and a slight chance of snow build into by the night. A low pushing moisture into Southwest will bring a glancing blow of snow showers into the night Wednesday, where we could see a trace to an inch of accumulation. Once the snow exits, expect the return to sunshine and colder conditions.

We’ll see highs stay in the teens for Christmas Day, with overnight lows in the single digits.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.