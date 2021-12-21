Wasilla man arrested following shooting in Big Lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers reported that 38-year-old Timothy Friend of Wasilla was arrested following a shooting incident in Big Lake on Dec. 17.

After receiving a report at 12:51 a.m. on Dec. 17, troopers wrote that Friend was driving a vehicle that went into the ditch near Northshore Drive and that three adults who Friend knew “were called to assist Friend free his vehicle. As the group approached the vehicle, Friend began shooting at the group.”

Trooper Public Information Officer Tim DeSpain said that Friend fired a pistol on the group and that alcohol was a factor in the incident. According to the trooper dispatch, the man who was shot was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. DeSpain said that the man Friend fired on is in recovery.

Troopers also reported that the Alaska Bureau of Investigation is assuming case responsibility.

Troopers wrote that additional files may be filed as the investigation continues. Friend has currently been charged with assault in the first degree, theft in the second degree and misconduct involving weapons in the third degree.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.