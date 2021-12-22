Advertisement

Anchorage deputy municipal clerk for elections resigns

An image of generic ballot envelopes from a past Anchorage municipal election.
An image of generic ballot envelopes from a past Anchorage municipal election.(KTUU)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:56 PM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Erika McConnell has resigned from her position as deputy clerk for elections with the city of Anchorage.

Contacted on Wednesday, she told Alaska’s News Source that she submitted her resignation last Friday, Dec. 17.

“It is time for me to move on to something that is less stressful,” McConnell said via email. “With the work on the ordinance revisions complete and preparations for the next election well underway, this was a good time for me to make this change.”

McConnell started off in elections as a temporary election worker in 2020, and then was hired on as the deputy clerk for elections in May of 2020, she said.

“I am proud of the work that I have done in the last 20 or so months, and grateful to Barbara Jones and the Assembly for their support and their hard work for our community,” McConnell said.

“As Clerk, I — and many Assembly Members — have expressed our gratitude to Erika for her many contributions to the MOA Elections Team, the Clerk’s Office, and the Assembly branch of government,” Municipal Clerk Barbara Jones wrote in an email. “We wish her the best.”

Jones said in a follow up email that McConnell is working with her to ensure that her duties and projects are covered by other staff. Asked whether the clerk’s officer might promote another staff member or advertise for a replacement, Jones said the office has not contemplated either option at this time.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

