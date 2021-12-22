Advertisement

Bethel man employed at state Office of Children’s Services charged with sexual assault

A grand jury in Bethel indicted an Office of Children's Services employee on several charges including sexual assault.((Source: RNN))
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:50 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Bethel man and state employee who works for the Office of Children’s Services has been indicted on charges including sexual assault.

A grand jury in Bethel recently indicted 51-year-old Jon Cochrane on several charges, including sexual assault, stemming from an alleged incident on Dec. 13. Investigation is ongoing by Bethel police, a press release from the Alaska Department of Law said. Cochrane was indicted charges of first-degree sexual assault, one count of first-degree attempted sexual assault, and three counts of second-degree sexual assault. He also faces one count of fourth-degree assault.

A police report and the charge of fourth-degree assault were filed following an alleged assault on a woman by Cochrane on Dec. 13. According to the Bethel Police Department, the other charges stemmed from later investigations that were initiated by the Department of Law.

According to a probable cause statement that goes along with the charge of fourth-degree assault, the woman told officers that Cochrane had hurt her, striking her with his fist. According to other charging documents, the woman told police that Cochrane attempted to have sex with her without consent, and assaulted her. The woman told police she was able to fight him off, according to an affidavit, and officers noted bruising from the incident.

According to the state of Alaska employee directory, Cochrane is a protective services specialist with OCS, which is part of the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. Cochrane is also listed as the president of the board of directors for the Bethel Winter House, a homeless shelter there. Cochrane was one of six recipients of the Volunteer of the Year award from first lady Rose Dunleavy in 2019.

The press release states that if convicted at trial, Cochrane could face up to 99 years in prison. His bail has been set at $50,000, according to the release.

