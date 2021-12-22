Advertisement

Evening snow for Southcentral; Wintry mix for Southwest

1 to 3 inches of snow is possible from the valley into the Copper River Basin
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:04 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday is starting off on a chilly note, with a few locations falling below zero this morning. Warmer conditions are to the south, where coastal regions have manged to stay in the teens and 20s through the night. While we are starting off the day with quiet conditions, an incoming disturbance from the west will bring some snow showers into the evening hours.

The snow is currently affecting the western and southwestern coast of Alaska, with areas of the Bering sea dealing with blizzard conditions. As the snow steadily builds inland, warmer air is surging into Southwest leading to a wintry mix event. Ice accumulation is possible, as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s. While the activity tapers off towards the afternoon hours, any ice accumulation will create hazardous travel conditions.

The snow will gradually build to the east, leading to enhanced snowfall rates over the Alaska Range before weakening as it builds into the Susitna Valley. While snow is still expected across Southcentral, we’ll only see 1 to 3 inches of snow across the valley and into the Copper River Basin. Elsewhere some light accumulation is possible, with flurries likely for areas south of the Sterling Highway.

Along with the snow comes a slow and brief warming trend. We’ll hold into the teens through the night and steadily warm back near seasonal values for Thursday. While the warming is shortlived, highs will only fall back into the upper teens for Christmas weekend, with a passing snow chance.

While Southeast is expecting quiet weather in the days ahead, a passing snow showers looks likely for Thursday. On average 1 to 3 inches of snow can be epected for the panhandle, with the area expected to close out the year on a cold note. Juneau could fall below freezing this weekend for only the 2nd time since in a decade.

Have a wonderful holiday week!

