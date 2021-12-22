Holiday travel brings more people, and traffic woes to Anchorage airport

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - These are busy times for the nation’s airports as passengers fly in and out of town for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is no different.

The airport is expecting a large number of holiday travelers, similar to 2019 levels. But that influx of travelers does create a problem when it comes to parking capacity. The airport has three parking lots: short-term and long-term lots at the South Terminal, and another lot at the North Terminal.

However, there are times when it seems like a third has been added at the South Terminal. Traffic often stops at the pick up or arrivals area as people sit in their cars and wait for passengers.

Signs are posted the area is reserved for active loading indicating that people should only be there for just a couple to pick up the passenger and leave. Megan Peters, communication coordinator for the airport, told Alaska’s News Source on Monday that the arrivals area is not a safe place for cars to be parked while they wait.

“And if we have people just sitting, idling at the curve, it’s going to getting really clogged and it’s going to make it even harder and take longer to pick up the people you love,” she said.

Airport police say people sitting in their cars creates traffic hazards. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Police/Fire Chief Aaron Danielson said the airport sees about 60 vehicles for every aircraft coming through, just in that arrivals area.

“It’s not built to hold that capacity, so it just gets backed up — nobody can come in for the other flights,” Danielson said. “And right now we’re sometimes seeing upwards of 10 flights come in in an hour or two period. And so we just can’t accommodate that sort of traffic out there without it getting trafficked jammed, and not only (not) allowing emergency vehicles access, but anybody else to come through and pick up their family members that are ready to get picked up at that time.”

Danielson said the North Terminal can handle some overflow parking. The best advice is to use the cell phone lot next to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities office building near the airport.

Danielson added there will be increased security in the arrival area to make sure people don’t sit and wait. Violators could be fined $50, he said.

