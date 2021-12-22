Advertisement

Inside the Gates: Alaska to get more Arctic defense funding

By Dave Leval
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:20 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska-based troops already defend the Arctic, and now the region has taken on more significance with increased activity by Russia and China.

U.S. troops will likely play a bigger role in securing the region, and will have more tools to do it as the National Defense Authorization Act sits on President Biden’s desk. The U.S. Senate passed the $770 billion funding measure for the Department of Defense on Dec. 15 by vote of 88-11. Alaska plays a big a part in it as the bill includes the Arctic Security Initiative.

“This gets the Pentagon to focus on a five-year strengthening of our national security in the Arctic Region,” Sen. Dan Sullivan said.

Sen. Dan Sullivan voted for the bill, in which $155 million would be set aside for military construction projects around Alaska. Of that funding, $79 million would go to expand the runway at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, with the rest to go to Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks.

Within the bill, $80 million would be spent on satellites to improve communications around the Arctic. That money is on top of the $46 million secured for satellites in the fiscal year 2021 budget. Sullivan has long pressed for increased military spending in the Arctic.

“That is becoming an area of great power competition, and America has very strong strategic, national security, economic security interests,” Sullivan said

Sullivan again stressed Alaska will play a key role in defending the Arctic. The bill also includes a 3% pay raise for all military troops and civilian personnel, but has yet to be approved by President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck about 37 miles east of Port Alsworth, on the west side of...
Magnitude 5.9 quake on west side of Cook Inlet felt throughout Southcentral Alaska
Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla man arrested following shooting in Big Lake
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
Anchorage School Board extends mask requirement to at least Jan. 15
Sockeye Inn purchase
Municipality of Anchorage, Rasmuson Foundation close in on purchase of Sockeye Inn as homelessness plan progresses
A grand jury in Bethel indicted an Office of Children's Services employee on several charges...
Bethel man employed at state Office of Children’s Services charged with sexual assault

Latest News

East 15th Avenue is closed between Norene Street and Nichols Street while police investigate a...
Anchorage police say fatal Airport Heights shooting result of ‘accidental self-inflicted gunshot,’ not homicide
An image of generic ballot envelopes from a past Anchorage municipal election.
Anchorage deputy municipal clerk for elections resigns
Ariane Aramburo brings you the Alaska's News Source FastCast for Dec. 22.
FastCast Dec. 22
The band "Nuthin' But Karma" performs at Hobo Jim Benefit Concert
Life and music of Hobo Jim celebrated at Dena’ina Center